Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.19. 922,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,014. The stock has a market cap of $439.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.27 and its 200-day moving average is $385.18.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
