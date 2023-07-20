First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $220,792.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 322,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 8,624.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 204,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

