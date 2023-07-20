First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

