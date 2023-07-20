First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

