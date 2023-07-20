First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.17

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.17 and last traded at $172.98, with a volume of 492880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.26.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

