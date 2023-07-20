First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.69. 648,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 953,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
