First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.69. 648,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 953,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $11,721,510,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $12,215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

