First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.79 and last traded at $66.06. 170,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 378,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

