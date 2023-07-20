First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $118,915,750 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $5,901,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 170,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

