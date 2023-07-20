Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lessened by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $128.25. 146,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.