Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,008 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF worth $202,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.