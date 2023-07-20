Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $234,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

