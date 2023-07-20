Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $155.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,177 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $155,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

