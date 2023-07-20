Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $137,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

