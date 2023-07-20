Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,751,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,838,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $89.01 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.