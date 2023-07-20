Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Insulet worth $117,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

PODD opened at $287.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.00 and its 200-day moving average is $298.52. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

