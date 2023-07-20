Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.