Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
