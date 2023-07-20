Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

