Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $19.57.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

