FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLIDF remained flat at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

