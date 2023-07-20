FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
FLIDF remained flat at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $50.45.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
