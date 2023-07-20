FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.88. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$35.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.43.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$4.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

