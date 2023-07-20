Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

