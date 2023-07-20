Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

FTMDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,220. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

