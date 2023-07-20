Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
FTMDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,220. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Fortune Minerals
