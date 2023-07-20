Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.86

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $45.60. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 67,855 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $598.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

