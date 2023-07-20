Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.49. 40,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 76,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

