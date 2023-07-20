Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 688,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 276,424 shares.The stock last traded at $27.32 and had previously closed at $27.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 576,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 558,768 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

