Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 744 ($9.73). Approximately 725,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 761,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 727.50 ($9.51).

Frasers Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 711.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.85. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Stories

