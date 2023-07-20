Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $5.56 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

