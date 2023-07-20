Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 34,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Fremont Gold Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

