Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.16

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.16 ($44.00) and traded as high as €47.94 ($53.87). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €47.61 ($53.49), with a volume of 307,980 shares trading hands.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is €43.12 and its 200 day moving average is €39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

