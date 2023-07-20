Friedenthal Financial Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $109.09. 590,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

