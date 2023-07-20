Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EEM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 12,776,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,969,549. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

