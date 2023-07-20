FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 1.1%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.45. 7,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
FRMO Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.
About FRMO
FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.
