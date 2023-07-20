Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Frontier Investment Trading Up 1.0 %
FICV stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.02. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
