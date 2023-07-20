Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frontier Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

FICV stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.02. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment

About Frontier Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 133.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 62.7% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 844,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 325,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 181.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 219,795 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.