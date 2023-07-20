FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 14,950 shares.The stock last traded at $58.81 and had previously closed at $57.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $554.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 0.64.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Baker II bought 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,252.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $254,413 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 179.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FRP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

