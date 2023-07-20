FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 655,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

