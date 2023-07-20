FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.57. 4,249 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.