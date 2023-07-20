Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 4.23. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

