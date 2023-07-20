Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 1,737,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.