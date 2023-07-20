Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $161,163 in the last 90 days. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Funko by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Funko by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

