FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

