FY2023 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Increased by Analyst

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.9 %
JNPR opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Juniper Networks
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.