FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.41. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

