FY2024 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

PHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

