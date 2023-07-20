G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

GMINF stock remained flat at C$0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.74. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.00.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.