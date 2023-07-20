Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Up 7%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 92,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 62,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.