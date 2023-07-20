Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
GALT stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.36.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galectin Therapeutics
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.