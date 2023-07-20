Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GALT stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

