Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Sells $467,280.00 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $467,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Galecto Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Galecto by 86.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Galecto by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Galecto by 9.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

