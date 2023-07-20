Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 180,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 182,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Several research analysts have commented on GAU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
