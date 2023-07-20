Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 180,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 182,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GAU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

