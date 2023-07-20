Gambling.com Group Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAMB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

