Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,156.08

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,156.08 ($15.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,070.40 ($14.00). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,104 ($14.44), with a volume of 94,815 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.07) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,146.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,160.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.